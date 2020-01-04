North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 4

|LA VERDAD S., AQU, $106,775, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 1-4.
|5—
|CASH OFFER, f, 4, Shackleford–Monono, by Whywhywhy. ($55,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC & To Kalon, Inc (NY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Jose Lezcano, $59,125.
|3—
|Kept True, f, 4, Yes It’s True–Well Kept, by Henny Hughes. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeffrey Treadway (NY), $21,000.
|2—
|Pauseforthecause, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Spritely, by Touch Gold. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $12,900.
|Also Ran: Aunt Babe, Fight On Lucy, Indy’s Lady.
|Winning Time: 1:24 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 2 1/4, 3.
|Odds: 4.20, 4.00, 0.50.
|GINGER BREW S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, A7 1/2FT, 1-4.
|12—
|SHE’S MY TYPE (FR), f, 3, Dunkerque (FR)–Theoricienne (FR), by Kendor (FR). ($27,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ghislaine Head, B-Haras du Quesnay (FR), T-Christophe Clement, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $58,280.
|3—
|Moral Reasoning, f, 3, More Than Ready–Alhucema, by Aldebaran. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (KY), $18,800.
|4—
|Abscond, f, 3, Blame–Solitary Life, by Grand Slam. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Apogee Bloodstock, B-Michael Niall (KY), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Sunset Promise, Bredenbury (IRE), Hear My Prayer, Runway Dreamer, Queen of God, American Giant, Cheermeister, High On Gin.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (fm)
|Margins: NK, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.20, 2.60, 2.30.
|MUCHO MACHO MAN S., GP, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 1-4.
|2—
|CHANCE IT, c, 3, Currency Swap–Vagabon Diva, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Shooting Star Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Bett Usher (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $60,760.
|4—
|As Seen On Tv, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Untamed Passion, by Pulpit. ($50,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Screen Door Stables, LLC, B-Craig L Wheeler (FL), $19,600.
|6—
|Sole Volante, g, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Light Blow, by Kingmambo. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Biancone, Andie and Limelight Stables Corp, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: South Bend, Inter Miami, Smash Factor, Ashaar.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2 1/4, 7.
|Odds: 0.70, 6.10, 9.00.
|LIMEHOUSE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-4.
|1—
|SHIVAREE, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $46,035.
|3—
|Ricki Ticki Taffi, c, 3, Field Commission–Redskin Rhumba, by Songandaprayer. O-Browning, Kristen J Brew and Damen, Daniel A, B-Kristen Jean Browning (FL), $14,850.
|2—
|Peruvian Boy, c, 3, Tapiture–Lee Ann W, by Mr. Greeley. O-Stud Recoveco, LLC, B-Peter Koechlin (KY), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Cajun Casanova, Uncaptured King, Zaino Boyz.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 17.00, 6.60.
|GLITTER WOMAN S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 1-4.
|8—
|SOUND MACHINE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Ava Pie, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Farm III (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $45,105.
|7—
|Sayonara Baby, f, 3, Munnings–Dixie Sovereignty, by Dixieland Band. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-305 Solutions, Inc, B-Larry Alan Wynn (FL), $14,550.
|6—
|Spanish Point, f, 3, Creative Cause–Ocean Foam, by Mineshaft. O-Bermuda Limestone Thoroughbreds, B-Dr Wilfrid Robinson & Limestone Thoroughbreds (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Lavi, Tale of Success, Lady Anna, Glory Dia, Addilyn.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 14.60, 1.80.
|BOLD EGO H., SUN, $65,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 1-4.
|2—
|TEE EM EYE, m, 7, Cyclotron–Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Jose Luna Silva, B-Karen Headley (CA), T-Jose Luna Silva, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $39,000.
|6—
|She’s My Gem, f, 4, Into Mischief–Our Unbridled Gem, by Unbridled’s Song. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Don Mattox & Pam Mattox (KY), $13,000.
|4—
|Into Mystic, f, 4, Into Mischief–Loveofalifetime, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($650,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W Clay Investment LLC (KY), $6,500.
|Also Ran: Cashcheckorcharge, Singing Alli, Woman At the Well, Award It.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, HD.
|Odds: 15.10, 2.90, 1.20.
Leave a Reply