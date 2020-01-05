North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 5

ANCIENT LAND , g, 3, Monterey Jazz–Rodinia, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Riley, Martin, Carroll, D, Scott, C and Howard, J, B-Dr Patricia Davis (NM), T-Casey T. Lambert, J-Luis Contreras, $60,000.

Franchise Tagged, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Streakin Excess, by In Excess (IRE). O-Rushing, Ted, Owens, Lee, B4 Farms, LLC, Davis, Beaux, Broadfoot, Tim and Doby, Dale Alan, B-Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $20,000.

Stormin Fast, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Key to My Warrior, by Majestic Warrior. O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Dale Taylor & Debbie Taylor (NM), $10,000.