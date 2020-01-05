North American Non-Graded Stakes Results January 5

|FOUR RIVERS JOHN DEERE S., SUN, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 1-5.
|3—
|ANCIENT LAND, g, 3, Monterey Jazz–Rodinia, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Riley, Martin, Carroll, D, Scott, C and Howard, J, B-Dr Patricia Davis (NM), T-Casey T. Lambert, J-Luis Contreras, $60,000.
|7—
|Franchise Tagged, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Streakin Excess, by In Excess (IRE). O-Rushing, Ted, Owens, Lee, B4 Farms, LLC, Davis, Beaux, Broadfoot, Tim and Doby, Dale Alan, B-Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $20,000.
|10—
|Stormin Fast, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Key to My Warrior, by Majestic Warrior. O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, B-Dale Taylor & Debbie Taylor (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Jim Edd Who, West Dawn, Shame On Powers, On a Warpath, Tom T Who, Cerveza, Charlie Comanch, Road to Heat.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 3.70, 4.30, 50.50.
