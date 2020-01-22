Omaha Beach installed as 7-5 favorite in 12-horse Pegasus World Cup

Omaha Beach will try to conclude his racing career in style when heading postward in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) at Gulfstream Park. The four-year-old colt is favored at 7-5 on the morning line over 11 rivals, and Mike Smith has the call for Richard Mandella.

The 1 1/8-mile Pegasus will be run Lasix-free for the first time this year.

A dark bay son of War Front, Omaha Beach has won five of his last six starts, including three Grade 1 races. He established himself as the Kentucky Derby favorite when stringing together wins in the Rebel (G2) and Arkansas Derby (G1) last spring, but was forced to miss the first leg of the Triple Crown due to a breathing issue.

Omaha Beach returned from a six-month freshening with a triumph in the 6-furlong Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1). He faltered as the even-money favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1), finishing a troubled second, but rebounded with a 2 3/4-length score in the 7-furlong Malibu (G1) on the December 28 opening-day program at Santa Anita, providing Smith with a record 217th Grade 1 win in the process. Omaha Beach has posted a pair of 5-furlong workouts at Gulfstream in advance of the Pegasus.

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile upsetter Spun to Run has been pegged as the 7-2 second choice. A two-time stakes victor at Parx last fall, the 4-year-old colt exits a respectable second to Maximum Security in the Dec. 7 Cigar Mile (G1) at Aqueduct. Javier Castellano picks up the mount for trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero.

Bob Baffert decided to send Mucho Gusto from California after the four-time Grade 3 winner impressed the Hall of Fame conditioner with his morning preparations. Listed at 9-2, the gray colt was last seen finishing a close fourth as the favorite in the Oklahoma Derby (G3) in late September. Irad Ortiz Jr., who had been regularly riding Spun to Run, opted to take the call instead on Mucho Gusto.

Pacific Classic (G1) winner Higher Power, a non-threatening third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), merits respect for John Sadler. Flavien Prat will be in to guide the early 6-1 shot. Jim Dandy (G2) and Withers (G3) hero Tax, second as the favorite in the Nov. 30 Discovery (G3) at Aqueduct, comes next on the morning line at 12-1. Jose Ortiz will be up for Danny Gargan.

Seeking the Soul split a pair of high-class opponents, City of Light and Accelerate, when rallying for second 34-1 odds in last year’s Pegasus, and the 7-year-old horse will be a longshot in his return engagement (30-1 on morning line). The Dallas Stewart trainee has recorded four consecutive unplaced efforts, including a sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, since winning the Stephen Foster (G2) at Churchill Downs in mid-June.

Completing the field are 8-year-old War Story, who is close to $3 million in earnings following a win in the Dec. 14 Harlan’s Holiday (G3); Diamond Oops, winner of the 7-furlong Mr. Prospector (G3) on Dec. 21; Mr Freeze, who exits a third in the Nov. 29 Clark (G1) at Churchill Downs; True Timber, third in his last three outings against graded foes; Harlan’s Holiday third-placer Bodexpress; and Pimlico Special (G3) winner Tenfold.