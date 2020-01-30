OptixEQ analysis of Race 3 at Oaklawn Park on Jan. 31

by EMILY GULLIKSON

Emily Gullikson analyzes the 3RD race at Oaklawn Park on Friday and finds better-priced alternatives to the favorites.

Oaklawn Park Race 3

A competitive sprint for fillies and mares, and perhaps some value can be found as the attention will be focused on #3 EURODEVILWOMAN and #2 C P QUALITY. Granted both are capable in this race, though still must earn it, and some value can be found on others.

EURODEVILWOMAN is going to catch a much tougher field than the group she met back on January 11 at Sam Houston. The class hike off that win – a dominant win as she sat a perfect trip taking over the lead and pulling away in hand at the top of the stretch – makes sense, but will still be a class test here at Oaklawn Park.

C P QUALITY similar in terms of class for her coming off the place finish at Remington Park last out. Heading into that December 11 race she along with the winner “stood out on paper” and ran to it – keeping that in mind for JOSIE THE E F FIVE (capable to set pace though surface questionable as she seems to prefer turf) and FAIRWAYNGREEN. C P QUALITY overall had a good trip saving ground (step slow, briefly lacking some room off the turn) throughout though no match for the late kick of the winner. She is properly placed here by Asmussen to compete though not an overwhelming standout.

#4 STERLING MISS (as shown on the Surface/Distance OptixPLOT below) can sit a similar tracking trip to that of C P QUALITY with the same type of finishing kick. There is also some upside off that PLOT. Looking through her form and OptixNOTES, given the layoffs and the race placement (routes/stakes) that have “dirtied” her form -including the most recent race at Keeneland – one that can be almost excuses. She does return from the layoff, something that is not unfamiliar to her, though comes with a share of concerns. That said, Amoss is a very smart trainer and aware of her history and therefore is likely to have her well-meant off the bench. That also lines up with the placement here, with some class relief knowing she could be claimed. She is spotted where she can win.

#6 MADISON WAY (familiar with her from many years up at Woodbine) will make her main track, conventional dirt debut here going first off the claim for McKnight. Since the claim back in early November has had time to adjust to the new barn and shipping in to Oaklawn Park a series of fast drills (though nothing new for her) over this main track. While she will have to transfer her form to this surface, she is well spotted in this field stacking up with the competition based on class and speed figures. Trip could be favorable as well – she is positioned as a Square in Quad III on OptixPLOT, a position that horses can win from (10-12%), and suggests positional speed and the ability to finish.