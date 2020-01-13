Pegasus World Cup: Spun to Run, new invitee Tenfold turn in works

Spun to Run, who upset Omaha Beach in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) two back, continued preparation for their rematch in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) with a leisurely stroll at Palm Meadows on Monday.

The slowest five-furlong move of the day in 1:03 was the game plan mapped out by trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero. Indeed, Guerrero had told Blood-Horse Sunday that he believes Spun to Run went too fast in his final drill for the Dec. 7 Cigar Mile (G1). The Hard Spun colt zipped a bullet at his Parx base the week prior, taking just enough of an edge off him to be a non-threatening second to Maximum Security.

Spun to Run had posted a pair of quick half-miles since the Cigar, returning to the worktab at Palm Meadows in :47.90 on Dec. 27 and clocking :48 on Jan. 5. Thus by design, Monday’s exercise was to keep a lid on his natural speed.

Clocker Bruno de Julio reported that Spun to Run maintained an even clip of :12 and change per furlong throughout:

Spun to Run works well in hand cutting 12.3 splits while not allowed to work fast, his trainer spoke about not wanting to put him over top with a fast work like before the Cigar Mile. Went in 103, 116 And 129.4. Splits across the board of 12-2 to 12-3 all the way — Racingwithbruno (@Racingwithbruno) January 13, 2020

Also working Monday was a new Pegasus invitee, Tenfold, who negotiated four furlongs in :49.20 at Fair Grounds for Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. One of three additional invitations announced Sunday, the Grade 2 veteran currently sits as third preference on the reserve list.

Bodexpress, last year’s Florida Derby (G1) runner-up and a cult favorite since racing riderless in the Preakness (G1), also garnered a belated invitation. But the Gustavo Delgado trainee needs more help getting into the field as the last of four reserves.

Midcourt is the only new invitation in the main body of the 12-horse field. The late-developing type capped a four-race win streak in the Nov. 23 Native Diver (G3) before finishing third in the San Antonio (G2) to original invitee Gift Box.

Gift Box is one of four invitees who have been removed from Pegasus consideration, along with Maximum Security, Roadster, and Bravazo. Another invitee, well-traveled turf mare Magic Wand, is expected to take up her invitation to the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) on the same Jan. 25 card instead. Hence she was bumped from the main body of the Pegasus to the reserves for the dirt event, listed as second with Mucho Gusto the first preference of the also-eligibles.

Two of the original invitees are still technically among the dozen in the Pegasus’ main body, Math Wizard and McKinzie, but both are all but certain to await the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 29 according to recent reports. The inaugural Riyadh feature is also the target of choice for Maximum Security.

Mucho Gusto, likewise mulling a Saudi trip, interestingly remains as the first reserve despite the other defections. Instead, horses initially below him among the reserve invitees – War Story, Diamond Oops, and True Timber – have advanced into the main dozen.

Pegasus World Cup invitees

*Diamond Oops

Higher Power

Math Wizard

McKinzie

+Midcourt

Mr Freeze

Omaha Beach

Seeking the Soul

Spun to Run

Tax

*True Timber

*War Story

Reserve invitees in order of preference

Mucho Gusto

-Magic Wand

+Tenfold

+Bodexpress

* Denotes movement from reserves to main body

– Denotes movement from main body to reserves

+ Denotes new invitations

The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf invitation list has also been refreshed after four declined – United and Starship Jubilee who were in the original dozen as well as A Thread of Blue and Lucullan bowing out from the reserves.

The first two on the initial reserve list, Sacred Life and Admission Office, have reached the main body of the field. Sacred Life brings up a Chad Brown triple, joining higher-profile stablemates Without Parole and Instilled Regard who give the multiple Eclipse-winning trainer 25% of the dozen.

Mr. Misunderstood, lower on the original reserve list, is now in the on-deck circle as first in the order of preference. To replenish the also-eligibles, new invitations have been extended to Synchrony, Tusk, and American Tattoo as the second through fourth reserves.

Pegasus World Cup Turf invitees

*Admission Office

Arklow

Channel Cat

Henley’s Joy

Instilled Regard

Magic Wand

Mo Forza

Next Shares

*Sacred Life

Sadler’s Joy

Without Parole

Zulu Alpha

Reserve invitees in order of preference

Mr. Misunderstood

+Synchrony

+Tusk

+American Tattoo

* Denotes movement from reserves to main body

+ Denotes new invitations