Pink Sands, Phat Man rally for Gulfstream stakes

Pinks Sands made it two straight graded stakes wins with a dynamic late kick in the $200,000 Inside Information (G2), and Phat Man registered his first graded win with a rallying score in the $150,000 Fred W. Hooper (G3). Both dirt stakes were part of the undercard on Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup undercard at Gulfstream Park.

After racing in last of 12 runners during the early stages, Pink Sands left herself plenty to do entering the stretch of the 7-furlong Inside Information. The 5-year-old was just getting started, though, and she closed dramatically near the middle of the track to win going away by three lengths with a tremendous rush.

Jose Ortiz was up for Shug McGaughey and owners Gainesway Stable and Andrew Rosen, and Pink Sands improved to 4-for-5 at Gulfstream. She was exiting a half-length win in the Dec. 14 Rampart (G3), and the $625,000 daughter of Tapit also captured the Lady’s Secret at Monmouth Park last summer. Pink Sands increased her bankroll to $468,300 from an 18-6-3-4 record.

Pink Sands left the starting gate as the 5-1 fourth choice and stopped the teletimer in 1:23.42 over the fast track. Wildwood’s Beauty closed for second at 9-2, 1 3/4 lengths better than 4-1 Nonna Madeline in third.

Multiple Grade 1 winner Spiced Perfection, the 8-5 favorite, rallied to the lead in midstretch before coming up short in the latter stages, finishing fourth. Next came Our Super Freak, A Bit of Both, Baccarat Fashion, Bronx Beauty, Heavenhasmynikki, Liza Star, J P’s Delight and Blamed.

Pink Sands was bred in Kentucky by KatieRich Farms, and the bay mare is out of the Grade 1-winning Include mare Her Smile.

Phat Man rallied to overhaul pacesetter Zenden in the stretch and won by a length in the 1 1/16-mile Hooper, scoring as the 6-1 fourth choice among 14 rivals. Irad Ortiz Jr. was up on the Kent Sweezey-trained gelding.

Campaigned by Marianne Stribling, Force Five Racing and Two Rivers Racing Stable, 6-year-old Phat Man was exiting a runner-up in the Dec. 14 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) at Gulfstream. He had won a pair of stakes at Monmouth Park, taking the 2017 Long Branch and the Good Magic Mile three starts previously in mid-September. With Saturday’s payday, Phat Man has earned $461,853 from a 26-7-7-1 scorecard.

Phat Man, who settled in midpack before advancing into contention on the far turn, completed the one-turn mile in 1:35.95. Zenden, who was off as the 9-2 second choice, held second by two lengths over 10-1 Rare Form in third.

Chewing Gum, Gray Magician, Storm Advisory, Gran Omero, Eye of a Jedi, 9-5 favorite Free Enterprise, Olympic Village, Tale of Silence, Epic Dreamer, Seven Trumpets and Dak Attack completed the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky by Kim and Rodney Nardelli, Phat Man is by Munnings and is the second stakes winner out of the multiple stakes-winning Northern Trend mare Nicole’s Dream.