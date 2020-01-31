Spot Plays February 1

|Aqueduct
|
|(5th) Graetz, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Trouble for Skylar, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Vandross, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Bernies Rockette, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(5th) Now You Rules, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Canyon Fire, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(6th) Tensas Talk, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Steely Danza, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Vettori Kin, 6-1
|
|
|(12th) Gins and Tins, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Dedicated, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Miss Tap Dance, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(6th) Delta Express, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Dunny Bug, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Scrutinzer, 6-1
|
|
|(3rd) Joy in the Journey, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(6th) Ciao Luna, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Star Sign, 6-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Courting Jenny, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Big House, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(5th) Game Day Decision, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Majestic Queen, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Queen of the Track, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Desert Oasis, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(6th) One Key, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Mindofmyown, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Relishment, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Mr Joshua, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(3rd) Ready to Forgive, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Bay Area, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) Bay of Fables, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Mountain Melodies, 3-1
