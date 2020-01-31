January 31, 2020

Spot Plays February 1

January 31, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Graetz, 6-1
(6th) Trouble for Skylar, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Vandross, 5-1
(3rd) Bernies Rockette, 3-1
Delta Downs (5th) Now You Rules, 7-2
(8th) Canyon Fire, 6-1
Fair Grounds (6th) Tensas Talk, 5-1
(8th) Steely Danza, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Vettori Kin, 6-1
(12th) Gins and Tins, 4-1
Laurel (2nd) Dedicated, 4-1
(6th) Miss Tap Dance, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (6th) Delta Express, 3-1
(8th) Dunny Bug, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Scrutinzer, 6-1
(3rd) Joy in the Journey, 5-1
Parx Racing (6th) Ciao Luna, 6-1
(9th) Star Sign, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Courting Jenny, 3-1
(3rd) Big House, 3-1
Sam Houston (5th) Game Day Decision, 5-1
(7th) Majestic Queen, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Queen of the Track, 6-1
(9th) Desert Oasis, 6-1
Sunland Park (6th) One Key, 7-2
(7th) Mindofmyown, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Relishment, 9-2
(7th) Mr Joshua, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Ready to Forgive, 5-1
(4th) Bay Area, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Bay of Fables, 3-1
(6th) Mountain Melodies, 3-1

