January 10, 2020

Spot Plays January 10

January 9, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Jacqueline D, 6-1
(7th) Carrizo, 7-2
Charles Town (7th) Distorted Splendor, 6-1
(8th) Rush Express, 9-2
Delta Downs (5th) West Bank Baby, 8-1
(7th) Flying Honeypot, 8-1
Fair Grounds (6th) Miss Mercken, 4-1
(8th) Shang, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Draw Me, 4-1
(3rd) Power Times Two, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Blessed Journey, 9-2
(10th) Miss Auramet, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Roma Delight, 4-1
(3rd) Miss Maserati, 7-2
Penn National (5th) Warleggan, 8-1
(6th) Biz Nasty, 4-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Special Praise, 15-1
(7th) Imma Wild Bling, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Promise Nothing, 5-1
(7th) Oiseau de Guerre, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Favorable Outcome, 7-2
(8th) Deputy’s Echo, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Celestial Orb, 6-1
(2nd) Moon Walker, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Curious Ruth, 4-1
(7th) Tip at Tapit, 4-1

