Spot Plays January 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Jacqueline D, 6-1
|(7th) Carrizo, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(7th) Distorted Splendor, 6-1
|(8th) Rush Express, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(5th) West Bank Baby, 8-1
|(7th) Flying Honeypot, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(6th) Miss Mercken, 4-1
|(8th) Shang, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Draw Me, 4-1
|(3rd) Power Times Two, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Blessed Journey, 9-2
|(10th) Miss Auramet, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Roma Delight, 4-1
|(3rd) Miss Maserati, 7-2
|Penn National
|(5th) Warleggan, 8-1
|(6th) Biz Nasty, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Special Praise, 15-1
|(7th) Imma Wild Bling, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Promise Nothing, 5-1
|(7th) Oiseau de Guerre, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Favorable Outcome, 7-2
|(8th) Deputy’s Echo, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Celestial Orb, 6-1
|(2nd) Moon Walker, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Curious Ruth, 4-1
|(7th) Tip at Tapit, 4-1
