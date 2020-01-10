Spot Plays January 11

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Gypsum Johnny, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Split Verdict, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Morningafterblues, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Joopster, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Totally Lilly, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) See What’s What, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) No Time to Play, 7-2
|
|
|(11th) Southern Light, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(6th) Mad At Money, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) The Fun Begins, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Plato, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Caracaro, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(5th) Benandjoe, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Tapping the Glass, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(4th) Daringly Bold, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Flashy G, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Tommy’s Top Cat, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Chelios, 5-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Nice Bark, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Take Me Home, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(5th) Culper, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Cara Creek, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(2nd) Way Too Sweet, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Mayan Warrior, 8-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(5th) Next Affair, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Sexy Bikini Model, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Flaming Indy, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Roller Rolls On, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(1st) Trump Ride, 10-1
|
|
|(3rd) Regal Jazz, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Foxy Gator, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Barin, 10-1
Leave a Reply