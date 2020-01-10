January 11, 2020

Spot Plays January 11

January 10, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Gypsum Johnny, 7-2
(5th) Split Verdict, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Morningafterblues, 8-1
(7th) Joopster, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Totally Lilly, 6-1
(4th) See What’s What, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) No Time to Play, 7-2
(11th) Southern Light, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Mad At Money, 6-1
(8th) The Fun Begins, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Plato, 9-2
(6th) Caracaro, 7-2
Laurel (5th) Benandjoe, 9-2
(7th) Tapping the Glass, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Daringly Bold, 3-1
(6th) Flashy G, 3-1
Parx Racing (4th) Tommy’s Top Cat, 5-1
(8th) Chelios, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Nice Bark, 7-2
(5th) Take Me Home, 3-1
Sam Houston (5th) Culper, 3-1
(9th) Cara Creek, 8-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Way Too Sweet, 10-1
(6th) Mayan Warrior, 8-1
Sunland Park (5th) Next Affair, 6-1
(9th) Sexy Bikini Model, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Flaming Indy, 4-1
(6th) Roller Rolls On, 3-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Trump Ride, 10-1
(3rd) Regal Jazz, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Foxy Gator, 6-1
(4th) Barin, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions