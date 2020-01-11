January 12, 2020

Spot Plays January 12

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Rude Awakening, 7-2
(7th) Scilly Cay, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Mailman Money, 3-1
(9th) Taft’s Lil Boy, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Loretta, 5-1
(5th) Terrys Tom Cat, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Brahe, 7-2
(4th) Motivated Seller, 7-2
Laurel (6th) Metal Magician, 3-1
(7th) Promising Pistol, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Grinningeartoear, 4-1
(7th) I Give Up, 4-1
Sunland Park (6tH) Sometimes a Rebel, 6-1
(9th) Dakota, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Whisper Slow, 3-1
(8th) Steady Earner, 10-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Respect the Boss, 6-1
(7th) Party Hostess, 3-1

