Spot Plays January 13

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) King Ollie, 5-1
|(5th) Dust to Diamonds, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) In Equality, 9-2
|(9th) Artemis Rising, 10-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Indian Brew, 7-2
|(8th) Thetrailerguy, 7-2
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) King Ollie, 5-1
|(5th) Dust to Diamonds, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) In Equality, 9-2
|(9th) Artemis Rising, 10-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Indian Brew, 7-2
|(8th) Thetrailerguy, 7-2
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply