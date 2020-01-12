January 12, 2020

Spot Plays January 13

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (4th) King Ollie, 5-1
(5th) Dust to Diamonds, 5-1
Parx Racing (8th) In Equality, 9-2
(9th) Artemis Rising, 10-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Indian Brew, 7-2
(8th) Thetrailerguy, 7-2

