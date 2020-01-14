January 14, 2020

Spot Plays January 15

January 14, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Lil Linder, 3-1
(6th) Goin Gangsta, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Armandas Lightening, 3-1
(5th) Running Unbridled, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mountain Tree, 6-1
(5th) Sky Bridge, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Malibu West, 4-1
(3rd) Kitty Express, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Allison K, 7-2
(2nd) O K Game On, 3-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Kertara, 5-1
(3rd) Agosta, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Ollivander, 9-2
(4th) Danceronthebeach, 7-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Take a Leap, 3-1
(3rd) Bubba Bay, 3-1

