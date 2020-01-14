Spot Plays January 15

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Lil Linder, 3-1
|(6th) Goin Gangsta, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Armandas Lightening, 3-1
|(5th) Running Unbridled, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mountain Tree, 6-1
|(5th) Sky Bridge, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Malibu West, 4-1
|(3rd) Kitty Express, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Allison K, 7-2
|(2nd) O K Game On, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Kertara, 5-1
|(3rd) Agosta, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Ollivander, 9-2
|(4th) Danceronthebeach, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Take a Leap, 3-1
|(3rd) Bubba Bay, 3-1
Leave a Reply