January 15, 2020

Spot Plays January 16

January 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Village Prince, 9-2
(6th) Mio’s Long Term, 9-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Now You Rules, 3-1
(4th) Ladygogently, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Take Charge d’Oro, 6-1
(3rd) Lady Fitzgerald, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) My Friend George, 7-2
(6th) Prorika, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Consilium, 7-2
(6th) Mr. Kisses, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Awesome at Riedes, 6-1
(6th) Kierland, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Tingsthatmakesense, 3-1
(3rd) Kojo’s Queen, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions