Spot Plays January 16

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Village Prince, 9-2
|(6th) Mio’s Long Term, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Now You Rules, 3-1
|(4th) Ladygogently, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Take Charge d’Oro, 6-1
|(3rd) Lady Fitzgerald, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) My Friend George, 7-2
|(6th) Prorika, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Consilium, 7-2
|(6th) Mr. Kisses, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Awesome at Riedes, 6-1
|(6th) Kierland, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Tingsthatmakesense, 3-1
|(3rd) Kojo’s Queen, 3-1
Leave a Reply