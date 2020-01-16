January 16, 2020

Spot Plays January 17

January 16, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Dutchmen Forever, 7-2
(2nd) Cape Cod Diva, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Our Charitable, 3-1
(4th) One Day More, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Tojo, 7-2
(4th) Skip’s Song, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Foursweetnieces, 7-2
(3rd) Lizzario, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Fantastic Aragom, 7-2
(6th) Klay Nation, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Drop a Hint, 3-1
(5th) Quality on Tap, 3-1
Laurel Park (4th) Flirtation Walk, 7-2
(5th) Congress Hall, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Kewanne, 5-1
(4th) Stormy Spell, 7-2
Sam Houston (4th) Majestic Display, 3-1
(7th) Newport Beach, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Gotta Be Lucky, 7-2
(6th) Conformation, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Game Day Drama, 3-1
(6th) Red Venus, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Bang, 4-1
(2nd) Dime Dropper, 7-2

