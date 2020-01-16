Spot Plays January 17

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Dutchmen Forever, 7-2
|(2nd) Cape Cod Diva, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Our Charitable, 3-1
|(4th) One Day More, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Tojo, 7-2
|(4th) Skip’s Song, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Foursweetnieces, 7-2
|(3rd) Lizzario, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Fantastic Aragom, 7-2
|(6th) Klay Nation, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Drop a Hint, 3-1
|(5th) Quality on Tap, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Flirtation Walk, 7-2
|(5th) Congress Hall, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Kewanne, 5-1
|(4th) Stormy Spell, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Majestic Display, 3-1
|(7th) Newport Beach, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Gotta Be Lucky, 7-2
|(6th) Conformation, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Game Day Drama, 3-1
|(6th) Red Venus, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Bang, 4-1
|(2nd) Dime Dropper, 7-2
