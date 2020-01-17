Spot Plays January 18

|Aqueduct
|(1st) Tipazo, 9-2
|(5th) Coolboy, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Bacoli, 5-1
|(6th) Righteous Man, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Chatain’s Flyer, 8-1
|(4th) Dry Wood Creek, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(6th) Speedy Mandate, 3-1
|(7th) Coach Bane, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Turnaround, 4-1
|(9th) Second Bold, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lonely Private, 4-1
|(6th) More Chances, 8-1
|Laurel
|(3rd) Victim of Love, 6-1
|(7th) Queen of Tomorrow, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Banana Pepper, 3-1
|(8th) Im No Saint, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Lt. Columbo, 10-1
|(2nd) Salutation, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Calculated Thinkin, 7-2
|(6th) Roses for Ruby, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Fearless Alex, 6-1
|(5th) Clipboard Money, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Christy Jackson, 6-1
|(7th) Fast Enough, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|(4th) First Hills, 10-1
|(9th) Miss Rules, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Goofy Boy, 7-2
|(5th) Drama Chorus, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Domenico, 6-1
|(6th) Timberfaller, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Austin Ray, 10-1
|(3rd) Vegan Goes Best, 7-2
