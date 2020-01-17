January 17, 2020

Spot Plays January 18

January 17, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Tipazo, 9-2
(5th) Coolboy, 5-1
Charles Town (5th) Bacoli, 5-1
(6th) Righteous Man, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Chatain’s Flyer, 8-1
(4th) Dry Wood Creek, 7-2
Fair Grounds (6th) Speedy Mandate, 3-1
(7th) Coach Bane, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Turnaround, 4-1
(9th) Second Bold, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lonely Private, 4-1
(6th) More Chances, 8-1
Laurel (3rd) Victim of Love, 6-1
(7th) Queen of Tomorrow, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (5th) Banana Pepper, 3-1
(8th) Im No Saint, 7-2
Parx Racing (1st) Lt. Columbo, 10-1
(2nd) Salutation, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Calculated Thinkin, 7-2
(6th) Roses for Ruby, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Fearless Alex, 6-1
(5th) Clipboard Money, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Christy Jackson, 6-1
(7th) Fast Enough, 6-1
Sunland Park (4th) First Hills, 10-1
(9th) Miss Rules, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Goofy Boy, 7-2
(5th) Drama Chorus, 9-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Domenico, 6-1
(6th) Timberfaller, 8-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Austin Ray, 10-1
(3rd) Vegan Goes Best, 7-2

