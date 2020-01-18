January 19, 2020

Spot Plays January 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Mad Munnys, 8-1
(6th) Figure It Out, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Senator Con, 4-1
(5th) Guitar Tribute, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Clarence Heads, 7-2
(9th) Successful Command, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Feeling Funny, 6-1
(6th) Declarationwarrior, 6-1
Laurel (4th) Hammerin Aamer, 3-1
(5th) Bird Traffic, 3-1
Santa Anita (4th) Catoca, 5-1
(8th) Implicitly, 8-1
Sunland Park (5th) Sherry’s Jewel, 10-1
(9th) Ima Ruby, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Mulled Wine, 6-1
(4th) Lem Me Tel Ya, 9-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Xylina’s Art, 4-1
(7th) Champsachamp, 3-1

