Spot Plays January 20

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Deputy Flag, 5-1
(5th) Central Exit, 8-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Calimambo, 6-1
(4th) Turbo Street, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Moscato Girl, 5-1
(6th) Hardsense, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Maries Melody, 6-1
(8th) Ballagh Rocks, 9-2
Laurel Park (5th) Sacred Mountain, 6-1
(8th) Weekend Delight, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (7th) Cascabria, 4-1
(8th) Rollin on Tequila, 10-1
Parx (5th) Little Neck, 6-1
(7th) Jones Taxi, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Tiz Wonderfully, 4-1
(3rd) Predictable Tully, 5-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Unleash the Tiger, 9-2
(6th) William Crotty, 5-1

