Spot Plays January 22

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Your Eyes to Mine, 7-2
|(2nd) Top Pick, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Wickets Way, 5-1
|(3rd) Little Man E Dubai, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Dance, 3-1
|(2nd) Mucho Prospect, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) The Train, 6-1
|(4th) Sir Rockport, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Agosta, 6-1
|(2nd) Lucky Lightening, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) And I Know, 3-1
|(6th) Buc’s Investmint, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Emotional Ride, 6-1
|(5th) Kickenit, 6-1
