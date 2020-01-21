January 21, 2020

Spot Plays January 22

January 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Your Eyes to Mine, 7-2
(2nd) Top Pick, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Wickets Way, 5-1
(3rd) Little Man E Dubai, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Dance, 3-1
(2nd) Mucho Prospect, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) The Train, 6-1
(4th) Sir Rockport, 7-2
Sam Houston (1st) Agosta, 6-1
(2nd) Lucky Lightening, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) And I Know, 3-1
(6th) Buc’s Investmint, 4-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Emotional Ride, 6-1
(5th) Kickenit, 6-1

