Spot Plays January 23

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Its a Chance, 9-2
|(6th) Love and Love, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Coleaquilus, 9-2
|(6th) Clubin Til Dawn, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Miss Manassas, 3-1
|(4th) My Pal Torres, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Wildwood Dejavu, 4-1
|(5th) Sweet Bay, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Lady Archa, 4-1
|(3rd) First in Command, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Northern Wind, 6-1
|(5th) Singanothersong, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Sofia’s Slugger, 7-2
|(4th) Rhoda’s Jewell, 5-1
Leave a Reply