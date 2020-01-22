January 22, 2020

Spot Plays January 23

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Its a Chance, 9-2
(6th) Love and Love, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Coleaquilus, 9-2
(6th) Clubin Til Dawn, 4-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Miss Manassas, 3-1
(4th) My Pal Torres, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Wildwood Dejavu, 4-1
(5th) Sweet Bay, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Lady Archa, 4-1
(3rd) First in Command, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Northern Wind, 6-1
(5th) Singanothersong, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Sofia’s Slugger, 7-2
(4th) Rhoda’s Jewell, 5-1

