January 23, 2020

Spot Plays January 24

January 23, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Take It to Scale, 5-1
(5th) Wild Banker, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Satan’s Last Train, 3-1
(6th) Morning Muse, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Power of Character, 3-1
(2nd) Cool Individual, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Whimsical Muse, 4-1
(5th) Cool Quartet, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Tiz the Standard, 4-1
(3rd) Just Classy, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Milkah, 3-1
(4th) Peace Control, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Roof Top Bar, 7-2
(5th) Risaalaat, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Laneys Love, 6-1
(5th) Lewys Vaporizer, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Madam Meena, 5-1
(5th) Wrong Ben, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Thrift Shop, 6-1
(7th) Complex Analysis, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Rickie Nine Toe’s, 3-1
(3rd) Eternal Endeavour, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Courageous Cajun, 7-2
(2nd) Just Shoot Already, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Rathrbluckythngood, 4-1
(4th) Ruby Y’all, 3-1

