Spot Plays January 25

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Speightful Kitten, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Cause for Applause, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) I Need You, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Great Quest, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(4th) Ebrio, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Mizz Tutu, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Room to Finish, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Swinging Galaxy, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(7th) Arch Anthem, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Ernie Banks, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Tons of Gold, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Blamed, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(6th) Postino’s Secret, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Pep Talking, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(5th) Absolute Love, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Father Dennis, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Ender, 6-1
|
|
|(3rd) Senor Jobim, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Manipulate, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Sweet Blame, 7-2
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Playland, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Foxy B, 8-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(5th) Mr. Tickle, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Who’s Fooling Who, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(7th) Descartes, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Eddy Forever, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(6th) Shakura, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Passion to Win, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Princess Brienne, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Capturemenow, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(1st) Excessive Kid, 4-1
|
|
|(2nd) Capital Expense, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(3rd) Senda, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Nook, 7-2
