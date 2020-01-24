January 24, 2020

Spot Plays January 25

January 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Speightful Kitten, 7-2
(6th) Cause for Applause, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) I Need You, 7-2
(6th) Great Quest, 8-1
Delta Downs (4th) Ebrio, 4-1
(6th) Mizz Tutu, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Room to Finish, 7-2
(8th) Swinging Galaxy, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (7th) Arch Anthem, 7-2
(8th) Ernie Banks, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Tons of Gold, 9-2
(9th) Blamed, 6-1
Laurel (6th) Postino’s Secret, 8-1
(8th) Pep Talking, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Absolute Love, 7-2
(6th) Father Dennis, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Ender, 6-1
(3rd) Senor Jobim, 7-2
Parx Racing (4th) Manipulate, 9-2
(7th) Sweet Blame, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Playland, 8-1
(8th) Foxy B, 8-1
Sam Houston (5th) Mr. Tickle, 7-2
(8th) Who’s Fooling Who, 4-1
Santa Anita (7th) Descartes, 8-1
(9th) Eddy Forever, 3-1
Sunland Park (6th) Shakura, 9-2
(7th) Passion to Win, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Princess Brienne, 3-1
(10th) Capturemenow, 9-2
Turf Paradise (1st) Excessive Kid, 4-1
(2nd) Capital Expense, 5-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Senda, 4-1
(6th) Nook, 7-2

