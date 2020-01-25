January 26, 2020

Spot Plays January 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Blinded Vision, 7-2
(4th) Gray Witch, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Secret Redemption, 9-2
(4th) Lookout Mountain, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Ixtapa’s Finest, 7-2
(9th) She’s in Luck, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Enlisting, 8-1
(6th) Castagno, 8-1
Laurel (5th) Dah Philly, 3-1
(6th) Off Duty, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Unsweet Tea, 7-2
(7th) Play the Wildcard, 3-1
Sam Houston (4th) Boston Cadillac, 5-1
(6th) Takes Two to Tango, 10-1
Santa Anita (1st) Hang a Star, 4-1
(2nd) Implicitly, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Indian H Who, 3-1
(9th) Competitive Idea, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Paradise Island, 9-2
(8th) Go Yeowomen, 6-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Hit the Deck, 4-1
(8th) Yes Please, 8-1

