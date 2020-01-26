January 26, 2020

Spot Plays January 27

January 26, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (1st) Dance Proposal, 4-1
(5th) Accoustical, 7-2
Parx Racing (5th) Brio Man, 8-1
(7th) Unparalleled, 5-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Artois Sunset, 12-1
(7th) College Queen, 7-2

