Spot Plays January 29

January 28, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Goin Gangsta, 7-2
(5th) The Big Storm, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Aloo Ghost, 3-1
(2nd) Friendly and Kind, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Desert General, 7-2
(3rd) High Noon Rider, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Darling Daaher, 3-1
(3rd) On the Clock, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Cactus Copy, 3-1
(2nd) Axe Capital, 3-1
Sam Houston (4th) Optimal, 3-1
(7th) Spider Dance, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Tactical Quality, 3-1
(8th) Commence, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Runn’n Rebel, 3-1
(6th) Loud N Proud, 3-1

