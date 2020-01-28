Spot Plays January 29

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Goin Gangsta, 7-2
|(5th) The Big Storm, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Aloo Ghost, 3-1
|(2nd) Friendly and Kind, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Desert General, 7-2
|(3rd) High Noon Rider, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Darling Daaher, 3-1
|(3rd) On the Clock, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Cactus Copy, 3-1
|(2nd) Axe Capital, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Optimal, 3-1
|(7th) Spider Dance, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Tactical Quality, 3-1
|(8th) Commence, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Runn’n Rebel, 3-1
|(6th) Loud N Proud, 3-1
Leave a Reply