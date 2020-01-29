January 29, 2020

Spot Plays January 30

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Legion Storm, 6-1
(6th) Friend of Liberty, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Shackled, 3-1
(8th) Lady Madison, 3-1
Delta Downs (4th) Vagary, 3-1
(5th) Louisiana Special, 5-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Golden Loch, 6-1
(10th) Monarchos Prayer, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Conquest Sabre Cat, 5-1
(4th) Smiling Grace, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bev’s Strength, 7-2
(5th) Young Raymond, 6-1
Laurel (3rd) Factor It In, 7-2
(8th) Big Iron, 6-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Encountress, 10-1
(7th) Fantasy Game, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) War Eagle’s Love, 9-2
(4th) Viva Per Lei, 5-1

