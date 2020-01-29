Spot Plays January 30

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Legion Storm, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Friend of Liberty, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Shackled, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Lady Madison, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(4th) Vagary, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Louisiana Special, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(5th) Golden Loch, 6-1
|
|
|(10th) Monarchos Prayer, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Conquest Sabre Cat, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Smiling Grace, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Bev’s Strength, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Young Raymond, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Factor It In, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Big Iron, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(2nd) Encountress, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Fantasy Game, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) War Eagle’s Love, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Viva Per Lei, 5-1
Leave a Reply