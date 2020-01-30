January 30, 2020

Spot Plays January 31

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Cover Story, 3-1
(5th) Captain Frost, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Alpine Moon, 3-1
(4th) Rescue Five, 4-1
Delta Downs (3rd) D’lady Fired Up, 6-1
(5th) Two Mikes N Doc G, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Sonoma Crush, 7-2
(4th) Soaring Now, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Leadville, 4-1
(7th) Rey Coliman, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Khozy My Boy, 3-1
(6th) Omnia, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Senior Investment, 7-2
(6th) Flirtation Walk, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Savvy Spender, 9-2
(4th) M and M Girl, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Damisela, 6-1
(4th) Rockin Cowboy, 6-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Money On My Mind, 3-1
(5th) Willy Special Cats, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Violette Szabo, 4-1
(6th) She’s So Special, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Proud Cat, 9-2
(6th) Daddy What If, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) He’s Smokin Now, 4-1
(7th) Lady Breanna, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Rio Bueno, 5-1
(2nd) Obtained, 3-1

