Spot Plays January 31

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Cover Story, 3-1
|(5th) Captain Frost, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Alpine Moon, 3-1
|(4th) Rescue Five, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) D’lady Fired Up, 6-1
|(5th) Two Mikes N Doc G, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Sonoma Crush, 7-2
|(4th) Soaring Now, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Leadville, 4-1
|(7th) Rey Coliman, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Khozy My Boy, 3-1
|(6th) Omnia, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Senior Investment, 7-2
|(6th) Flirtation Walk, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Savvy Spender, 9-2
|(4th) M and M Girl, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Damisela, 6-1
|(4th) Rockin Cowboy, 6-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Money On My Mind, 3-1
|(5th) Willy Special Cats, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Violette Szabo, 4-1
|(6th) She’s So Special, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Proud Cat, 9-2
|(6th) Daddy What If, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) He’s Smokin Now, 4-1
|(7th) Lady Breanna, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Rio Bueno, 5-1
|(2nd) Obtained, 3-1
