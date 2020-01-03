January 3, 2020

Spot Plays January 4

January 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Yes for Less, 4-1
(7th) Joe’s Smokin Gun, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Noshackleshere, 4-1
(5th) Haynesville, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Gavins Little Sis, 3-1
(6th) Containment, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Uncle Hal, 10-1
(5th) Papa Do Run, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Intimidation, 7-2
(4th) Honest Gal, 10-1
Hawthorne (1st) Roul the Ice, 4-1
(6th) Ima Little Kitten, 5-1
Laurel (2nd) Day the Music Died, 7-2
(7th) Ten Oaks Miss, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Hero of Haven, 5-1
(8th) Run Mickey Run, 9-2
Parx Racing (1st) Sydney Time, 3-1
(7th) Mr Classical, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Your Secret’s Safe, 3-1
(8th) Alibit Shady, 5-1
Santa Anita (7th) Impression, 4-1
(10th) Anonymously, 7-2
Sunland Park (5th) Chasin Lucas, 7-2
(6th) Super Accord, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) I’m a G Six, 7-2
(6th) Epic, 5-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Be Thoughtful, 10-1
(8th) Dakota Rose, 3-1
Turfway Park (4th) War Eagle’s Love, 5-1
(7th) Spearette, 6-1

