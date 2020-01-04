January 4, 2020

Spot Plays January 5

January 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Prairie Fire, 4-1
(8th) Truth Hurts, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Pi, 7-2
(2nd) Looking for Bull, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Stormy Charmant, 7-2
(7th) Vacaville Special, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Friendly Fella, 4-1
(6th) Suz, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Lectric Choke, 9-2
(2nd) Greek God, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Commanding Chief, 3-1
(3rd) Hit the Seam, 7-2
Sunland Park (6th) Cleverclaimjumper, 3-1
(8th) Mindofmyown, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Daresca, 3-1
(3rd) Our Claire Bear, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Magic Happens, 9-2
(2nd) Spotmeifucan, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Lucky Peridot, 4-1
(6th) Giza Goddess, 7-2
Sunland Park (5th) Leading Prospect, 3-1
(8th) Raagheb, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Wild Winter, 7-2
(4th) Shana Tova, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Mauney, 8-1
(4th) Here’slookinatya, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Starvana, 5-1
(2nd) Mystic Tiger, 5-1

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions