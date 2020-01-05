January 5, 2020

Spot Plays January 6

January 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Angel’s Knight, 8-1
(4th) Go to Win, 7-2
Parx Racing (4th) Morissette, 5-1
(7th) Kenyan, 12-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Chicle Sparks, 4-1
(3rd) He Could, 6-1

