Spot Plays January 6

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Angel’s Knight, 8-1
|(4th) Go to Win, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Morissette, 5-1
|(7th) Kenyan, 12-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Chicle Sparks, 4-1
|(3rd) He Could, 6-1
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Angel’s Knight, 8-1
|(4th) Go to Win, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Morissette, 5-1
|(7th) Kenyan, 12-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Chicle Sparks, 4-1
|(3rd) He Could, 6-1
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply