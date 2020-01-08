Spot Plays January 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Flattering Eyes, 8-1
|(6th) Speightful Kitten, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Be With Us, 8-1
|(4th) Satan’s Last Train, 10-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Quality Production, 9-2
|(2nd) Successful Ryker, 10-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Cherry Twist, 5-1
|(7th) Miss Bigly, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Hartling, 6-1
|(9th) Customerexperience, 7-2
|Laurel
|(2nd) Music Maker, 5-1
|(5th) Let Me Ask Bob, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Detour, 9-2
|(8th) Angel Face, 10-1
