January 9, 2020

Spot Plays January 9

January 8, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Flattering Eyes, 8-1
(6th) Speightful Kitten, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Be With Us, 8-1
(4th) Satan’s Last Train, 10-1
Delta Downs (1st) Quality Production, 9-2
(2nd) Successful Ryker, 10-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Cherry Twist, 5-1
(7th) Miss Bigly, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Hartling, 6-1
(9th) Customerexperience, 7-2
Laurel (2nd) Music Maker, 5-1
(5th) Let Me Ask Bob, 7-2
Turfway Park (4th) Detour, 9-2
(8th) Angel Face, 10-1

