Storm the Court – 2019 Champion 2-Year-Old Male

In a year which resembled 2003 in that no male juvenile truly separated himself from the rest, Storm the Court emerged as a default choice by many for winning the division’s signature event, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), albeit unexpectedly at 45-1.

Storm the Court’s lifetime past performances courtesy of Brisnet

Sent to post at double-digit odds in all four of his season outings, Storm the Court won at first asking at Del Mar on Aug. 10, upsetting a 5 1/2-furlong maiden over the highly-touted Garth (who remained winless all season) by 1 1/2 lengths.

Storm the Court’s stakes debut in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) several weeks later was a tossout as both he and heavily favored Eight Rings lost their respective riders soon after the start following a bumping incident. There was no question, though, who was superior in the American Pharoah (G1) at Santa Anita later in September, as Eight Rings won convincingly over a surface deepened to improve safety. Storm the Court was 8 1/4 lengths adrift in third.

That effort did not discourage trainer Peter Eurton, who fitted Storm the Court with blinkers for the 1 1/16-mile Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 1. Sent to the lead by regular jockey Flavien Prat, Storm the Court dug in throughout the second half of the race and bravely fended off Anneau d’Or by a head after a stretch-long duel. Eight Rings was a dull sixth, while odds-on favorite Dennis’ Moment trailed throughout after stumbling at the break.

Bred in Kentucky by Stepping Stone Farm, Storm the Court is owned in partnership by Exline-Border Racing, David Bernsen, Susanna Wilson, and Dan Hudock. He sold twice at auction, bringing $5,000 as a short yearling at the Fasig-Tipton February sale, and later $60,000 as an OBS April 2-year-old. The investment has paid off in spades, as Storm the Court earned $1,172,951 for the season.

By Court Vision, the 2011 Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) winner who was also a multiple graded stakes winner on dirt, Storm the Court was produced by the winning My Tejana Storm, by Tejano Run.