Tiz the Law brings expectations to Holy Bull

Tiz the Law will look to validate his status as a leading Kentucky Derby contender when opening his 3-year-old season in Saturday’s $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park. The Grade 1-winning juvenile heads a field of seven in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series qualifier.

A restricted maiden winner the first time out at Saratoga, the New York-bred son of Constitution showed high class when overcoming a troubled trip to post a resounding four-length victory in the Champagne (G1) at Belmont Park eight weeks later. Tiz the Law did not experience the best trip when sustaining his first setback in the Nov. 30 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill Downs, trapped down inside on a sloppy track before winding up third by less than a length, and he still closed as the 11-1 choice among individual interests in Pool 1 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.

Owned by Sackatoga Stable and trained by Barclay Tagg, the same connections of 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide, Tiz the Law shows a half-mile bullet workout at Palm Meadows in preparation and the retains the services of Manny Franco.

The top four finishers in the 1 1/16-mile Holy Bull will earn points on 10-4-2-1 scale toward a Kentucky Derby berth.

Ete Indien registered a field-best 103 Brisnet Speed rating when switching to dirt for an entry-level allowance at Gulfstream Dec. 20, utilizing front-running tactics in posting a 2 1/2-length decision. Luca Panici will be back aboard the Patrick Biancone-trained son of Summer Front. Toledo will try stakes company after finishing second to Ete Indien. The Chad Brown trainee was bet down to 3-5 last time after breaking his maiden by a 3 3/4-length margin at Aqueduct, and Irad Ortiz Jr. rides the Juddmonte homebred son of Into Mischief.

Relentless Dancer faces a class check, but he looked the part posting a spectacular 10-length win over Louisiana-bred foes in the Oct. 19 Louisiana Legacy at Delta Downs. The son of Midshipman dead-heated with Silver State for his maiden win at Churchill two starts back, and Relentless Dancer was flattered when that rival came back to finish second in the Lecomte (G3) at Fair Grounds earlier this month. Jose Ortiz will be up.

Mayberry Road will try winners and two turns for Kenny McPeek following a 2 1/2-length score over the track on December 28. Completing the field are Uncork the Bottle, who switches back to dirt after taking a turf allowance at Tampa Bay Downs; and Clear Destination, who was last seen taking an allowance on Woodbine’s Tapeta track in late November.