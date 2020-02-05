2020 Triple Crown nominations list reaches 347

A list of early 2020 Triple Crown nominees was released Wednesday morning, with 347 3-year-olds currently eligible to compete in the May 2 Kentucky Derby (G1), May 16 Preakness (G1), and June 6 Belmont S. (G1).

Nominees were made eligible through a $600 payment. The count of 347 was down 15 horses from last year’s 362 early nominees to the 2019 Triple Crown.

Horses not nominated to the Triple Crown can subsequently be made eligible for $6,000 during the late nomination period which continues through March 30. After that date, horses can become eligible through a supplemental fee due at the time of entry for any of the three races.

Juvenile colt champion Storm the Court, scheduled to make his season debut in Sunday’s San Vicente (G2) at Santa Anita, heads the list of nominees. The nominations list also includes seven fillies, Finite and Taraz most notably, and 35 horses based outside of North America. Japan and Ireland account for 31 of the 35.

Todd Pletcher trains 26 Triple Crown nominees, Steve Asmussen 12, and Bob Baffert, the all-time leading trainer of Triple Crown race winners, conditions 19 nominees.

Calumet Farm leads all owners with 13 nominees, while horses bred by Godolphin account for nine nominees. First-crop sire and 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah leads all stallions with 15 offspring nominated.

Click here for the complete list of early Triple Crown nominees