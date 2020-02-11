February 11, 2020

BRIS New York Speed by Circuit February 3-9

February 11, 2020

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/3-2/9) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
More Mischief 4F 1m (ft) AQU 2/9 99
Local Hero 6G 1m (ft) AQU 2/9 97
Supreme Aura 5G 1m (sy) AQU 2/6 97
Grumps Little Tots 4G 1m (sy) AQU 2/6 93
Proven Reserves 5H 1m (sy) AQU 2/6 93
Blugrascat’s Smile 7G 1m (ft) AQU 2/9 90
Horoscope 6G 1m (ft) AQU 2/9 89
Alphadora 4F 1m (sy) AQU 2/6 85
Solitary Gem 5M 1m (gd) AQU 2/8 83
Brown Eyed Boy 4G 1m (ft) AQU 2/9 75
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/3-2/9) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Getoffmyback 7G 6f (gd) AQU 2/8 98
Tribecca 6G 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 97
Sicilia Mike 6G 6f (ft) AQU 2/8 92
Vineyard Sound 4G 6f (sy) AQU 2/6 92
Mo Flash 5M 6f (sy) AQU 2/6 91
Summer Bourbon 7G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/8 89
Desert Lights 5R 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 87
Dovey Lovey 4F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/9 86
Sobersick N Sorry 4G 6f (gd) AQU 2/8 82
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/3-2/9) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Montauk Traffic 3C 7f (ft) AQU 2/8 92
Master of Hope 3F 7f (gd) AQU 2/8 84
Valid Quest 3C 6f (ft) AQU 2/8 84
Informative 3C 1m (gd) AQU 2/8 83
Big Cyn 3F 6f (ft) AQU 2/9 78
Becky’s Mission 3F 1m (sy) AQU 2/6 75
Victory Boulevard 3G 7f (sy) AQU 2/6 72

