BRIS New York Speed by Circuit February 3-9

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|More Mischief
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|99
|Local Hero
|6G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|97
|Supreme Aura
|5G
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|97
|Grumps Little Tots
|4G
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|93
|Proven Reserves
|5H
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|93
|Blugrascat’s Smile
|7G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|90
|Horoscope
|6G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|89
|Alphadora
|4F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|85
|Solitary Gem
|5M
|1m (gd)
|AQU 2/8
|83
|Brown Eyed Boy
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|75
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Getoffmyback
|7G
|6f (gd)
|AQU 2/8
|98
|Tribecca
|6G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|97
|Sicilia Mike
|6G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/8
|92
|Vineyard Sound
|4G
|6f (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|92
|Mo Flash
|5M
|6f (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|91
|Summer Bourbon
|7G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/8
|89
|Desert Lights
|5R
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|87
|Dovey Lovey
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|86
|Sobersick N Sorry
|4G
|6f (gd)
|AQU 2/8
|82
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Montauk Traffic
|3C
|7f (ft)
|AQU 2/8
|92
|Master of Hope
|3F
|7f (gd)
|AQU 2/8
|84
|Valid Quest
|3C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/8
|84
|Informative
|3C
|1m (gd)
|AQU 2/8
|83
|Big Cyn
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 2/9
|78
|Becky’s Mission
|3F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|75
|Victory Boulevard
|3G
|7f (sy)
|AQU 2/6
|72
Leave a Reply