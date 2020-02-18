February 18, 2020

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit February 10-16

February 18, 2020 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/10-2/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Sonny Smack 5G 1 1/16m (my) OP 2/13 95
Popular Kid 6G 1 1/16m (my) OP 2/13 94
Candy Store 4G 1 1/16m (my) OP 2/13 90
Fayette Warrior 4C 1m (my) OP 2/13 90
Hamazing Vision 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/16 84
Caribbean (AUS) 6G 1 1/16m (gd) OP 2/14 83
Dapper Jack 7G 1 1/16m (gd) OP 2/14 82
Moonlight Train 6M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/16 78
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/10-2/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Mojo Man 5G 6f (ft) OP 2/15 98
Wholehearted 6M 6f (ft) OP 2/16 93
Big Bella Brown 5G 6f (ft) OP 2/14 91
Bullion 4C 6f (my) OP 2/13 89
Firecrow 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/14 87
Heritage Park 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/14 86
Roaring Rule 7G 6f (my) OP 2/13 86
Sterling Miss 5M 6f (ft) OP 2/15 86
Platinum Nights 4G 6f (gd) OP 2/14 85
Backseat Promises 5M 6f (ft) OP 2/16 81
Bank Man 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/16 81
Inthemidstofbiz 4F 6f (ft) OP 2/15 81
Lieutenant Powell 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/14 81
Joan’s Delight 6G 6f (ft) OP 2/14 79
Joy in the Journey 5M 6f (my) OP 2/13 79
Drexel 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/16 75
Enjay’s Brass 4F 6f (gd) OP 2/14 75
Cinnafrijole 3F 6f (my) OP 2/13 70
Country Dream 4F 6f (my) OP 2/13 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/10-2/16) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Pneumatic 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/15 94
Naughty Alfred 3G 6f (ft) OP 2/16 92
Lexi On the Move 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/15 91
Ring Leader 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/15 90
Bonny South 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/15 89
Icecap 3C 1m (ft) OP 2/16 89
Sycamore Run 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/15 89
Something Natural 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/15 80
Its My Bag Baby 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/15 79
Agave Queen 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/16 7411

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions