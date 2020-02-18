Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit February 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Sonny Smack
|5G
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 2/13
|95
|Popular Kid
|6G
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 2/13
|94
|Candy Store
|4G
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 2/13
|90
|Fayette Warrior
|4C
|1m (my)
|OP 2/13
|90
|Hamazing Vision
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/16
|84
|Caribbean (AUS)
|6G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|OP 2/14
|83
|Dapper Jack
|7G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|OP 2/14
|82
|Moonlight Train
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/16
|78
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Mojo Man
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|98
|Wholehearted
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/16
|93
|Big Bella Brown
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/14
|91
|Bullion
|4C
|6f (my)
|OP 2/13
|89
|Firecrow
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/14
|87
|Heritage Park
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/14
|86
|Roaring Rule
|7G
|6f (my)
|OP 2/13
|86
|Sterling Miss
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|86
|Platinum Nights
|4G
|6f (gd)
|OP 2/14
|85
|Backseat Promises
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/16
|81
|Bank Man
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/16
|81
|Inthemidstofbiz
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|81
|Lieutenant Powell
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/14
|81
|Joan’s Delight
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/14
|79
|Joy in the Journey
|5M
|6f (my)
|OP 2/13
|79
|Drexel
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/16
|75
|Enjay’s Brass
|4F
|6f (gd)
|OP 2/14
|75
|Cinnafrijole
|3F
|6f (my)
|OP 2/13
|70
|Country Dream
|4F
|6f (my)
|OP 2/13
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Pneumatic
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|94
|Naughty Alfred
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/16
|92
|Lexi On the Move
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|91
|Ring Leader
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|90
|Bonny South
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/15
|89
|Icecap
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/16
|89
|Sycamore Run
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|89
|Something Natural
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/15
|80
|Its My Bag Baby
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/15
|79
|Agave Queen
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/16
|7411
Leave a Reply