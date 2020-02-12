Brisnet Betting Guide on sale at Aqueduct, other NYRA tracks during live meets

A new option for past performances data will make its New York debut this weekend as the Brisnet Betting Guide goes on sale at Aqueduct beginning Friday and every live racing day thereafter. Each day’s NYRA Betting Guide presented by Brisnet will feature Brisnet past performances for Aqueduct plus full cards from two of the afternoon’s top simulcast offerings, in addition to expert analysis and news from throughout the Thoroughbred racing world.

The NYRA Betting Guide will retail for $6 at the main program stand on the first floor of the Clubhouse.

“Serious horseplayers demand value and there is no better value for racing data on track than the Brisnet Betting Guide,” said Jim Mulvihill, editor and publisher of the Brisnet Betting Guide. “Our past performances feature far more data points than the competition for roughly half the cost. We give players the information they need to make intelligent decisions while also saving them a few bucks every day that they can put through the windows.”

Churchill Downs introduced the Brisnet Betting Guide at its flagship racetrack in 2017, and is now available at nearly 50 racetracks, OTBs, and casino racebooks. In addition to all of the data one would expect from quality past performances, the Brisnet Betting Guide format also includes proprietary data like the Brisnet Speed Rating – a speed figure derived strictly from math, without adjustments based on human assumptions – and Prime Power, a ranking of each horse’s competitiveness based on an algorithm that considers variables beyond just one most recent effort. Examples of other powerful statistics in every Brisnet Betting Guide not typically found in other past performances include par speed figures by condition, track bias trends, track and distance specialists to note, and horses exiting key races.

Every edition of the Brisnet Betting Guide includes news from the Brisnet editorial team and opinions from columnists including Peter Thomas Fornatale, Ren Carothers, and Ed DeRosa.

The NYRA Betting Guide will also be available in season at the other New York Racing Association tracks, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. All of the content within the Brisnet Betting Guide can also be acquired à la carte at Brisnet.com, the premiere source for online horse racing data. Brisnet has been an industry leader in handicapping and pedigree data for more than four decades.

Features from past Brisnet Betting Guides:

Welcome fellow degenerates by Peter Fornatale

The Inherence and Inheritance of Empire by Ren Carothers

NHC Profile: Robbie Courtney playing for late wife Molly

New Year’s resolutions for the horseplayer by Pete Fornatale

Yoga helped make me a better horseplayer