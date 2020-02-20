Buena Vista provides test for unbeaten Jolie Olimpica

Jolie Olimpica remained unbeaten when making her U.S. debut in the Jan. 11 Las Cinegas (G3), and the exciting turf filly will try to carry her form forward in Saturday’s $200,000 Buena Vista (G2) at Santa Anita. After defeating four rivals as the favorite last time, the Richard Mandella-trained chestnut will face a tougher challenge in the one-mile turf affair.

A Brazilian-bred daughter of Drosselmeyer, Jolie Olimpica reeled off three straight wins to open her career, including a six-length triumph in the Jockey Club Brasileiro (G1), before being sold privately to Fox Hill Farms. The 4-year-old returned from a seven-month layoff in the Las Cinegas and established a new course record at 5 1/2 furlongs (1:01) while comfortably scoring by a 1 1/4-length margin. Mike Smith retains the mount.

Jolie Olimpica faces 11 rivals from the rail post in the Buena Vista.

Lady Prancealot enters in top form for Richard Baltas, notching her second straight graded win when taking the Dec. 28 American Oaks (G1) at Santa Anita. The Irish-bred daughter of Sir Prancealot will cut back in trip for the Buena Vista, and Joe Bravo will be in to ride the 4-year-old filly.

Carressa brings a two-race win streak into her second stakes attempt, switching to turf to capture the Jan. 20 Megahertz (G3) most recently. By Uncle Mo, the 4-year-old has come in recent starts for John Shirreffs, and Victor Espinoza will be up.

American Oaks runner-up Mucho Unusual can’t be dismissed from consideration. She has never run a bad race over the Santa Anita turf (4-2-1-1), and Joel Rosario rides for Tim Yakteen. Brill, who made her turf debut a winning one in the Lady Shamrock in late December, will make her third start off the layoff for Don Chatlos. The in-form Super Patriot, beaten less than a length when posting a rallying second in the Megahertz, adds further depth to an interesting edition of the Buena Vista.