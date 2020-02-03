Charles Town At a Glance February 3

|CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.70 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|73.11
|Daily Double
|76.62
|Trifecta
|457.26
|Pick 3
|637.74
|Superfecta
|3,872.75
|Pick 4
|3,410.94
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|9,632.22
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Patterson Kevin S.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0.40
|3
|45%
|Casey James W.
|7
|3
|0
|2
|2.74
|3
|19%
|Sillaman Richard P.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.60
|1
|15%
|Grams Timothy C.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|22%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Bocachica Arnaldo
|17
|9
|2
|1
|4.00
|7
|32%
|Almodovar Gerald
|9
|3
|1
|2
|7.08
|1
|13%
|Acosta J. D.
|8
|2
|1
|3
|5.34
|1
|14%
|Ho Wesley
|8
|2
|1
|2
|11.55
|0
|13%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Morales Kelvin
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25.84
|0
|9%
|Peltroche Fredy
|10
|0
|2
|0
|28.87
|1
|12%
|Rodriguez Victor
|10
|0
|1
|1
|18.49
|0
|10%
Leave a Reply