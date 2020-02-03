February 3, 2020

Charles Town At a Glance February 3

February 3, 2020

CHARLES TOWN AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.70 – 1
Favorite Win%: 40%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta 73.11
Daily Double 76.62
Trifecta 457.26
Pick 3 637.74
Superfecta 3,872.75
Pick 4 3,410.94
Pick 6 Jackpot 9,632.22
TRACK BIAS MEET(01/08 – 02/01)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
4.5fDirt 50 54% E Outside
7.0fDirt 32 22% E/P Middle
1 1/16mDirt 11 27% E/P Inside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(01/26 – 02/01)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
4.5fDirt 12 58% E Rail/Ins
7.0fDirt 14 29% E/P Middle
1 1/16mDirt 2 0% E/P Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Patterson Kevin S. 3 3 0 0 0.40 3 45%
Casey James W. 7 3 0 2 2.74 3 19%
Sillaman Richard P. 2 2 0 0 2.60 1 15%
Grams Timothy C. 6 2 0 0 6.23 1 22%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Bocachica Arnaldo 17 9 2 1 4.00 7 32%
Almodovar Gerald 9 3 1 2 7.08 1 13%
Acosta J. D. 8 2 1 3 5.34 1 14%
Ho Wesley 8 2 1 2 11.55 0 13%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Morales Kelvin 10 0 0 0 25.84 0 9%
Peltroche Fredy 10 0 2 0 28.87 1 12%
Rodriguez Victor 10 0 1 1 18.49 0 10%

