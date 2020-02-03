Charles Town At a Glance February 3

TRACK BIAS MEET(01/08 – 02/01)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 4.5fDirt 50 54% E Outside 7.0fDirt 32 22% E/P Middle 1 1/16mDirt 11 27% E/P Inside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(01/26 – 02/01)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 4.5fDirt 12 58% E Rail/Ins 7.0fDirt 14 29% E/P Middle 1 1/16mDirt 2 0% E/P Inside