Churchill Downs announces record $14 million spring meet stakes schedule

Churchill Downs will feature a record 41-race, $14 million stakes schedule during its spring meet that runs April 25-June 27. The schedule will feature a new date for the Louisville, Kentucky track’s centerpiece event, the Stephen Foster (G2), and an inaugural Stephen Foster Preview Night in the middle of the meet

Seven newly-created stakes races have been added to the nine-week season, and 13 stakes events have received purse hikes that range from $25,000 to $100,000.

“It’s extremely gratifying to continue to supercharge purses through our investment into historical racing machines and watch the overall growth of the Churchill Downs and Kentucky horse racing and breeding product,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said. “We’ve meaningfully raised purses in the last year and the results were an extremely competitive racing product with more entries and high-quality horses that appealed to bettors nationwide. We believe this exciting new ‘big event’ series created by our racing team will help keep the momentum moving forward and be embraced around the country by both horsemen and horseplayers alike.”

The 1 1/8-mile Stephen Foster, which annually attracts some of the nation’s top older horses, received a $100,000 boost to $700,000 and was moved back two weeks on the calendar to closing day, Saturday, June 27. The race anchors a seven-race stakes bonanza that totals $1.85 million and includes the $300,000 Fleur de Lis (G2) for fillies and mares and $300,000 Wise Dan (G2) for turf horses.

The new Stephen Foster Preview Night takes place on Saturday, May 30, and will feature seven stakes worth $975,000 in conjunction with the Downs After Dark program that begins at 6 p.m. (ET). The new $150,000 Blame at 1 1/8 miles comes four weeks after the $400,000 Alysheba (G2) on Kentucky Oaks Day, and four weeks in advance of the repositioned Stephen Foster.

New on the blockbuster closing day lineup are two one-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds each worth $150,000, the open company War Chant and Tepin for fillies. The $125,000 Bashford Manor (G3) and $125,000 Debutante S. also will be run that day for 2-year-olds and 2-year-old fillies, respectively. All races that day will be run during an afternoon program with a traditional 12:45 p.m. (ET) first post.

Other new stakes that night are the $150,000 Shawnee for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles; $150,000 Audubon for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles on turf; and $100,000 Douglas Park Overnight Stakes for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles on turf. The evening program also will include the $150,000 Matt Winn (G3), $150,000 Regret (G3) and $125,000 Aristides S.

Derby Week (April 25-May 2) kicks off the 146th spring meet in style with 18 stakes events that total a record $10.18 million over the six-day stretch, culminating with the 146th running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at 1 1/4 miles on Saturday, May 2.

Derby Day again features seven stakes events, including four Grade 1 events: the Derby; $1 million Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic; $500,000 Churchill Downs and $500,000 Derby City Distaff (formerly known as the Humana Distaff). The other three Grade II events each received $100,000 increases: the $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile; $500,000 Pat Day Mile; and $500,000 American Turf.

One day earlier, Churchill Downs will host the Derby’s female counterpart, the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at 1 1/8 miles – the nation’s most lucrative race for 3-year-old fillies. The six stakes that day total $3 million.

The significant increases in stakes prize money are attributed to returns from state-of-the-art historical racing machines at Derby City Gaming, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s $65 million facility that opened September 2018 at nearby 4520 Poplar Level Road. Last year’s 34-race stakes scheduled totaled more than $12 million. Two years ago, a 32-race stakes lineup was worth $8.8 million.

More than $32 million in total prize money is expected to be offered during this year’s spring meet. The first condition book of scheduled races is being finalized by Vice President of Racing Ben Huffman and is expected to be published in early March. Stall applications are due by Friday, March 6.