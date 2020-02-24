Covfefe, dual 2019 champion, retired

Covfefe, who last month was honored as both champion 3-year-old filly and champion female sprinter of 2019, has been retired and will be bred to Constitution.

In a media release put out by her connections, trainer Brad Cox said Covfefe “is retiring 100-percent sound” after recording two workouts at Fair Grounds earlier this month. Covfefe is owned by the Roth family’s LNJ Foxwoods.

“As LNJ Foxwoods is primarily a breeding operation, my family has now chosen to focus on the next stage of her career,” said Jaime Roth. “She has given us some of the most incredible moments of our lives and we look forward to campaigning her offspring in the near future.”

Bred in Kentucky by Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds in Kentucky, Covfefe was a $250,000 Keeneland September purchase. She raced twice at two, breaking her maiden by more than nine lengths at Churchill Downs before running fourth as an odds-on favorite in the Frizette (G1) at Belmont Park. It was her only unplaced effort.

Last season, Covfefe won five of six starts. Highlights included an 8 1/2-length victory in the Miss Preakness (G3) at Pimlico in which she shattered a three decade-old track record for 6 furlongs in 1:07.70. She later notched victories in the Test (G1), Dogwood S., and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1).

Covfefe was a landslide winner of both of her Eclipse Awards, and was only the second sprint specialist to be voted champion 3-year-old filly following Xtra Heat’s win in 2001.

Compiling a mark of 8-6-0-1, Covfefe earned $1,110,025. She’ll reside at Gainesway Farm in retirement.

By Into Mischief, Covfefe is out of Antics, an Unbridled half-sister to Grade 1 winners Arch and Acoma, as well as UAE Horse of the Year Festival of Light. Her third dam was 1983 champion juvenile filly Althea, and her fourth dam Broodmare of the Year Courtly Dee.