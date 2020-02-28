How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Fountain of Youth Stakes 2020

The Triple Crown trail resumes Saturday, Feb. 29, with the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park–the third 50-points-to-the-winner race within the Kentucky Derby Championship Series.

Compelling storylines and handicapping variables abound, starting with Dennis’ Moment at 2-to-1 (morning line) in his three-year-old debut after an odds on disappointment in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Predicteform’s Danny Zucker joins Brisnet’s Ed DeRosa to discuss each horse’s chances as well as a wagering strategy for this intriguing renewal of the Fountain of Youth. For FREE Ultimate PPs of the Fountain of Youth, CLICK HERE. For ALL Gulfstream handicapping information, CLICK HERE.

The pair also touch on the American horses in the Saudi Cup.