How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Risen Star Stakes 2020

The Kentucky Derby Championship Series begins Saturday at Fair Grounds with the Risen Star Stakes, which was so popular that it split into divisions with each offering 50 points to the winner.

To help handicap these competitive fields, Danny Zucker of Predicteform joins Ed DeRosa on the TwinSpires How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast.

Both Danny and Ed are looking to beat the favorites in each division and have a few Risen Star double plays mapped out that could return anywhere from 100- to 250-to-1!

