How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: The Sam F. Davis 2020 with Gus Alonso

The penultimate 10-points-to-the-winner Kentucky Derby prep race is Saturday, Feb. 8, when Tampa Bay Downs plays host to the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Undefeated multiple stakes winner Independence Hall looks to join Tiz the Law and Thousand Words as the only winners of multiple Derby Points races, but Ed DeRosa’s guest this week, Gus Alonso, thinks a Navarro-trainee stretching out in his stakes debut could give the favorite trouble.

Ed & Gus also touch on this week’s Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2 while live at the National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

