Jackson upsets World of Trouble; Frank’s Rockette sharp in Any Limit

Jackson raced up close from the start and overtook Admiral Lynch in the stretch to post a 13-1 upset in the $100,000 World of Trouble (G3), the first of two sprint stakes at Gulfstream Saturday. Luis Saez was up on the 4-year-old, who registered his initial graded win after posting four previous triumphs over Florida-bred stakes foes, and the Jose Pinchin-trained colt completed 6-furlongs in 1:09.55.

The Tracy Pinchin homebred son of Kantharos switched back to front-running tactics following a rallying third in the Jan. 18 Sunshine Millions Sprint; he showed speed from the start winning a restricted stakes event at Tampa Bay Downs two starts back in mid-December. Jackson closely stalked Admiral Lynch through splits of :22.52 and :45.15 before making his move, edging away to score by nearly a length under the wire.

“I was really pleased,” Pinchin said. “He broke good; he tracked the horse. Luis went around and gave him a great ride. He should have won last time.”

The dark bay, who counts a pair of open events at Gulfstream last winter among his six stakes placings, has now earned $446,715 from 16-6-4-2 record.

Admiral Lynch held second as the 3-1 second choice, with Epic Dreamer coming next in third at 7-2. Lasting Legacy lacked the necessary finishing kick from the back of the pack as the 4-5 favorite, winding up about three lengths back of the winner in fourth, and next came Fast Pass, Yorkton, Sweetontheladies, and Goldenlion.

In the $75,000 Any Limit S. for 3-year-old fillies, Frank’s Rockette stylishly notched her first stakes tally as she blitzed rivals by seven widening lengths. A three-time graded runner-up, the Frank Fletcher homebred daughter of Into Mischief traveled 6-furlongs in 1:09.51, slightly faster than older males in the World of Trouble two races earlier, and she was favored at even-money among six runners.

John Velazquez piloted the wire-to-wire winner for Hall of Famer Bill Mott. Frank’s Rockette broke her maiden impressively the first time out at Churchill Downs last June, and the Kentucky-bred followed with seconds in the Adirondack (G2), Spinaway (G1) and Frizette (G1) in New York. The bay is out of the Grade 3-winning Indian Charlie mare Rocket Twentyone, who is also the dam of stakes-placed Firewater Water and Rocknroll Rocket.

Sound Machine, another daughter of Into Mischief and a 6 1/2-length winner of the Jan. 4 Glitter Woman in her previous outing, tried to challenge leaving the far turn, but she was no match for Frank’s Rockette in the final furlongs and easily held second as the 6-5 second favorite. Fujairah was another 5 3/4 lengths back in third, and Tale of Success, Still Alive and Yesterdayoncemore completed the order.