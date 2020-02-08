Jehozacat jumps up in Endeavour; Got Stormy fourth

Saturday’s $150,000 Endeavour (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs was supposed to be all about Got Stormy, but the 1-5 favorite’s rally stalled in the stretch, and she wound up fourth behind the 16-1 front runner Jehozacat.

Although a longshot, Lael Stables’ homebred Jehozacat was coming off her first stakes win, a 5 1/2-length wire job in the Jan. 18 Wayward Lass on the Tampa main track, and jockey Daniel Centeno employed the same tactics back on the turf. The blueblood daughter of Tapit and multiple Grade 1-winning millionaire Precious Kitten opened up through fractions of :24.73, :48.97, and 1:12.63 on the firm course.

Meanwhile, Got Stormy appeared to be comfortable in third, advancing on the far turn and taking over second into the stretch. Instead of sustaining her bid, however, the multiple Grade 1 star flattened out. Not only could she gain no more on Jehozacat, but Got Stormy found herself outkicked on both flanks. Altea speared through on her inside, and Andina Del Sur passed wider out.

Jehozacat was looking for the wire late as Altea bore down, and it came in time. The Arnaud Delacour mare held on by a neck in a final time of 1:42.44 for 1 1/16 miles and paid $35.60 to win. Andina Del Sur checked in another three-quarters of a length back in third, and a length up on Got Stormy. Next came Phantom Opening and A. A. Azula’s Arch. Dynatail and Kelsey’s Cross were scratched.

With this first graded tally, Jehozacat improved her record to 17-5-4-0, $254,090. The 5-year-old is a full sister to Grade 3 winner Divining Rod, who also placed in American Pharoah’s Preakness (G1) and missed by a head in the 2016 Cigar Mile (G1). Their dam, Precious Kitten, is a Catienus half-sister to champion and leading sire Kitten’s Joy. Also close up in the family is champion Dreaming of Anna, dam of Grade 1-placed Fast Anna who is now a promising young sire.