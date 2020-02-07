Nadal adds intrigue to Storm the Court’s return in San Vicente

Storm the Court is the main draw in Sunday’s $200,000 San Vicente (G2) at Santa Anita, but the 7-furlong test will be no layup for the champion 2-year-old male due to the presence of Nadal. It looms as an exciting match-up.

A debut winner at Del Mar last summer, Storm the Court went on to finish third in the American Pharoah (G1) in late September before posting a 45-1 upset in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) last out. He led wire to wire in the Juvenile, but the son of Court Vision will probably look to race up close with speed to his inside Sunday. Flavien Prat rides the bay colt for Peter Eurton.

Nadal created a stir when making his debut on Jan. 19, overcoming a slow start to post an impressive front-running victory for five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert. He registered a 94 Brisnet Speed rating for the 3 3/4-length decision. The Feb. 17 Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn Park had been mentioned as a possible target, but the Blame colt will use the San Vicente as a steppingstone for a two-turn Kentucky Derby qualifier. Joel Rosario picks up the mount.

A $700,000 2-year-old purchase, Nadal has been installed as the 12-1 co-third choice on the morning line for this weekend’s Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Storm the Court is 30-1.

Baffert also has Ra’ad in the six-horse field. By Twirling Candy, the sophomore earned a 91 Brisnet Speed rating when drawing away to a 2 ½-length maiden win the second time out at Los Alamitos on Dec. 7. Drayden Van Dyke will be back up for the stakes debut.

California Cup Derby winner Fast Enough, unbeaten from two starts, will try open rivals for the first time. Tiago Pereira has the assignment for Rafael Becerra. Ginobili, who exits a pair of fourths versus stakes foes, and Zia Park Juvenile runner-up Party Town complete the field.