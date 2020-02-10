North American Allowance Results February 10

|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-10.
|5—
|TIZ WHAT, f, 3, Colonel John–Unusual Spring, by Unusual Heat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $18,780.
|7—
|Pearls in Charge, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Mrs. Debbie M, by War Chant. O-Susan King, B-Susan King & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $6,260.
|3—
|She’s Crafty, f, 3, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and Double Down Racing, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (sy)
|MVR, 8TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-10.
|4—
|SKY VISION, m, 6, Court Vision–Skybound, by Maria’s Mon. (C$20,000 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Shane Meyers, B-Susan Y Foreman (ON), T-Shane Meyers, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $13,630.
|1—
|Tickety Boo, m, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Love Numbers, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Keys to Riches Stable, LLC, B-Wesley Ward (KY), $4,700.
|8—
|Justiceinaction, f, 4, Flashback–Prairie Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Victoria Stables, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (sy)
Leave a Reply