North American Allowance Results February 11

|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-11.
|3—
|TIGER TRAIL, g, 3, City Weekend–Shesmorethanatiger, by Tiger Ridge. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $19,620.
|2—
|Celtic Line, g, 4, Line of David–My Celtic Star, by Star Dabbler. O-Holly Delaney, B-Lowell F Allen (OH), $6,540.
|8—
|Attack Angle, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Trophy, by Grand Slam. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Randy Alderson (OH), $3,270.
|Winning Time: 1:14 2/5 (my)
|SUN, 1ST, ALW, $25,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-11.
|5—
|MISS KITTY MAE, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Snooze, by Forestry. O-Woolsey, Erv, Kinder, Ralph and Double Eagle Ranch, B-Double Eagle Ranch (KY), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $15,872.
|4—
|Sweet Carolina, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cindy’s Mom, by A.P. Indy. O-Aulds, Chris S, Johnston, Keith and McGee, Gaylon, B-Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY), $5,632.
|6—
|Figure, f, 4, Overanalyze–Armathwaite, by Sky Classic. ($27,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cleber J Massey, B-Douglas S Arnold & Douglas S Arnold Jr (KY), $2,560.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 2-11.
|1—
|GO UNCLE BOB, c, 4, Bellamy Road–Great Design, by Storm Cat. ($20,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Coast Racing, B-Jerry Jamgotchian (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-Edgar Paucar, $14,100.
|8—
|Diamonds Enjoy, c, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Diamonds for Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Pablo Trucco Brito, B-Inversiones Ongolmo De La Florida (KY), $4,700.
|7—
|Zaya, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Praising, by Pulpit. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and R A Hill Stable, B-Bret Jones (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (my)
