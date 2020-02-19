North American Allowance Results February 19

|HOU, 6TH, AOC, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-19.
|HIGH SECURITY, h, 8, Malibu Moon–Eyes On Eddy, by Touch Gold. ($325,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Williams, James T, Stark, Curt, Haylett, Jason and Bowen, Tyler, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Quincy Hamilton, $21,840.
|Firewater Jake, c, 4, Tizway–Make Me Adorable, by Empire Maker. ($6,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $20,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Heritage Hills Racing, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), $7,280.
|Voo Doo Doc, g, 4, Magician (IRE)–Hookah Lady, by Smoke Glacken. ($17,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Dennis E Foster, B-Hurstland Farm, Inc &James H Greene Jr (KY), $4,004.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
|HOU, 7TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, 6F, 2-19.
|LONG WEEKEND, c, 3, Majesticperfection–Liza Too, by Olmodavor. ($225,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $22,080.
|Alternate Time, c, 3, Alternation–Time for Etbauer, by Etbauer. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (KY), $7,360.
|Code Runner, c, 3, Honor Code–Nereid, by Rock Hard Ten. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Baumann Stables, Edward Bradley & DrAaron Sones (KY), $4,048.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (gd)
|MVR, 3RD, AOC, $33,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|ROYAL’D, g, 6, Regal Ransom–Lively Belle, by Bellamy Road. O-David D Walters, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), T-Julie A. Pappada, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $20,220.
|Totellyouthetruth, g, 5, Yes It’s True–Tantamount, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-John J Sugar, B-John J Sugar (OH), $6,740.
|Missap, m, 5, A. P. Warrior–Miss Carrera, by Memo (CHI). O-Beckett Team LLC, B-Beckett Racing Team (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (gd)
|SUN, 9TH, AOC, $33,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-18.
|NO PASA NADA, g, 4, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Driggers, Robert M, Driggers, Del Rae and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Simon J. Buechler, J-Ry Eikleberry, $19,800.
|Perty Dirty Dude, h, 8, Elusive Jazz–Perty Gerty, by Peaks and Valleys. O-Stinson, Jeff and Mungia, Miguel, B-John Pinkerton (NM), $6,600.
|Citizen Geller, g, 8, Pro Prado–Ghostly Belle, by Ghostly Moves. O-UKUSA Stables, B-Larry Nichols & Denise Nichols (NM), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-19.
|GIFT FROM MOM, m, 5, Kentucky Dane–Picture of Mom, by Cat Power. O-Ivan Vazquez Racing Stable, B-Raymond E Donald (OH), T-Ivan Vazquez, J-Sonny Leon, $18,780.
|Cristalinda, f, 3, Cryptolight–Vallinda, by General Meeting. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $6,260.
|Chloes Angel, f, 4, Kettle Corn–Mary Dunn, by Exchange Rate. O-James F Yaegel, B-maryellen yaegel & James Yaegel (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (gd)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-19.
|SILVER G T O, g, 6, Hard Spun–Mylittledeucecoupe, by Lion Heart. O-Sebastian Gonzalez, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Glenroy Brown, J-David Cardoso, $14,100.
|Visual Mission, g, 6, Colonel John–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $6,700.
|Accoustical, g, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Magdalena’s Chase, by Cape Town. O-Reed, Stephen, Woodie, Brett and Cline, Robert C, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (gd)
