North American Allowance Results February 23

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $86,000, 3YO, 6F, 2-23.
|9—
|LYKAN, c, 3, Congrats–Up to Speed, by Papa Clem. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Muddy Waters Stables, LLC and Mason, Ingrid, B-Dr Richard Holder (KY), T-Ingrid Mason, J-Tyler Baze, $51,600.
|6—
|Tuggle, c, 3, Point of Entry–Satisfaction, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-August Dawn Farm, B-R Keith Long (KY), $17,200.
|4—
|Echo Town, c, 3, Speightstown–Letgomyecho, by Menifee. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC, B-Betz, J Betz, Burns, CHNNHK Thoroughbreds, Magers, et al (KY), $8,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $71,071, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-23.
|3—
|SADIE LADY, f, 4, Freud–Zucca, by Read the Footnotes. O-Dennis Narlinger, B-JMJ Racing Stables, LLC (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $39,614.
|2—
|Awillaway, f, 4, Dublin–Reddaxle, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Kelly Carll, B-Rockridge Stud, LLC & Kelly Carll (NY), $13,400.
|1—
|Prairie Fire, f, 4, Posse–Swallow Falls, by Smoke Glacken. O-McCourt Racing, B-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc & ALeonard Pineau (NY), $8,643.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|AQU, 1ST, AOC, $65,730, 3YO, 6F, 2-23.
|4—
|HOPEFUL TREASURE, c, 3, Oxbow–Elle Special, by Giant’s Causeway. ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Just In Time Racing LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $38,500.
|2—
|Took Charge, c, 3, Take Charge Indy–Charlie’s Legacy, by Indian Charlie. O-Wachtel Stable, B-Wachtel Stable (KY), $14,000.
|1—
|Money Ride, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Conquestadory, by Speightstown. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cheekes, Shonda and Baker, Cheryl, B-Global Thoroughbreds (KY), $8,820.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $63,040, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 2-23.
|3—
|MURAD KHAN (FR), g, 7, Raven’s Pass–Lady Elgar (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. (110,000EUR ’14 ARQAUG; 40,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve, B-SCEA Haras De Manneville (FR), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Flavien Prat, $35,400.
|4—
|Brandothebartender, g, 7, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $15,340.
|6—
|Yes I Am Free, c, 4, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Gary Barber, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $59,500, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-23.
|1—
|KERSHAW, g, 5, Run Away and Hide–Texit, by Tapit. ($25,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $135,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie, B-Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Abel Cedillo, $35,400.
|2—
|Bold Endeavor, g, 4, Bernardini–Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. ($60,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Decker Racing, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $11,800.
|5—
|Platinum Equity, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Side Venture, by Touch Gold. ($30,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Guido Racing LLC, Cimino, Michael and Rexius, Kurt, B-Don Ameche III & Hayden Noriega (KY), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $59,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 2-23.
|3—
|PROUD PEDRO (FR), c, 4, Pedro the Great–Palma Nova (GER), by Tiger Hill (IRE). O-Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables, LLC and Mathiesen, Mark, B-EARL Haras du Taillis & Bernhard Wenger (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Flavien Prat, $34,200.
|4—
|Farquhar, c, 4, Tale of the Cat–A Touch of Glory, by Golden Gear. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $11,400.
|5—
|Red King, h, 6, English Channel–Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 2:01 3/5 (fm)
|LRL, 5TH, AOC, $49,635, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-23.
|6—
|CAUSE I’M EDGY, f, 4, Creative Cause–Gold Edge, by Eddington. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Frazza Cassimeris Racing, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Kelly Rubley, J-Julian Pimentel, $25,650.
|4—
|Warm, f, 4, Flatter–Shawl, by Medallist. O-Neal Berch, B-Leverett S & Linda B Miller (KY), $9,450.
|5—
|Three Hawk, m, 5, Violence–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. O-Five Hellions Farm, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, ALW, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 3/16MT, 2-23.
|1—
|BEALE STREET, f, 4, Quality Road–Striking Tomisue, by Smart Strike. ($75,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Amy N Moore, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), T-Michael R. Matz, J-John R. Velazquez, $26,400.
|3—
|Zabava, f, 4, Skipshot–Clifton Bay, by Gone West. O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $9,240.
|6—
|Whispering Beauty, f, 4, Arch–She’s a Beauty, by Storm Cat. ($190,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Skyfall Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:54 2/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $44,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-23.
|5—
|FLORA FANTASY, m, 6, Cowtown Cat–Kat Princess, by El Prado (IRE). O-Feit, Daniel and Collarmele Vitelli Stables LLC, B-Kathleen Amaya & Raffaele Centofanti &Alexandro Centofanti (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $26,400.
|6—
|Shes All Woman, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Launch a Double, by Bright Launch. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Lambert, Jeffrey and Fetkin, Robert, B-Off The Hook Partners LLC (FL), $9,240.
|4—
|Arcelor, m, 6, Telling–Bouvet, by Touch Gold. ($11,500 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Flying P Stable, B-Norman G Houston III (FL), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|HOU, 3RD, AOC, $39,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 2-22.
|7—
|SANTINO, m, 5, Artie Schiller–Grandma Martha, by Gone West. ($37,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Matt Hebert, J-Danny Sorenson, $23,520.
|8—
|Terra’s Angel, m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Vindicated Angel, by Vindication. ($7,500 ’16 KEESEP). O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $7,840.
|6—
|Curlin’s Journey, m, 5, Curlin–Kiss My Swiss, by Swiss Yodeler. O-Crognale, Antonio, Crowley, Michael and Dullano, Fred, B-Pay Me Stables (KY), $4,312.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (fm)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $39,040, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-22.
|10—
|PRINCESS VIVIAN, f, 4, Uh Oh Bango–Seductive Charm, by Macho Uno. O-MNM Thoroughbreds, LLC, MacDonald, Mary, Marsh, Tom and Mendoza, Henry, B-MNM Thoroughbreds (CA), T-Sergio Ledezma, J-Catalino Martinez, $24,180.
|3—
|Morning Cynn, f, 4, Paynter–Curlin’s Gold, by Curlin. ($70,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Calvert, Dorene S and C T R Stables LLC, B-VinMar Farm LLC (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Trina, f, 4, Peppered Cat–Siberian Song, by Siberian Summer. O-Holly Evans, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, AOC, $36,480, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 2-22.
|8—
|IMA DISCREET LADY, f, 4, Discreet Cat–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. ($38,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-White, Raymond Todd and Coker, Duane, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), T-Karl Broberg, J-C.J. McMahon, $21,600.
|6—
|Ten Count Out, m, 6, City Zip–Knockout Bertie, by Distorted Humor. O-Chris Aulds, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $7,200.
|1—
|Suzette, m, 5, Overanalyze–Anna Bird Rulez, by Sharp Humor. (C$22,500 2017 HASAPR). O-Peter Varga, B-3480 Equine LLC (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $35,320, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-23.
|3—
|HONEYMOONZ OVER, g, 5, Congrats–Let’s Get Married, by More Than Ready. ($85,000 ’16 KEESEP; $360,000 2017 BES2YO). O-Baker, D Wayne, Bergounous, Dexter, Lang, Ronald and Lang, Lillian, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-D. Wayne Baker, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $18,600.
|5—
|Smokin Blackjack, g, 4, Atticus–Nossa Cancao (BRZ), by Fast Gold. ($2,600 ’17 CTNAUG). O-Delia, William J and Wall, Patty, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $8,060.
|2—
|Make It a Triple, g, 7, Misremembered–Thunder Sands, by Level Sands. O-RadarRob Racing, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $34,276, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-23.
|6—
|MYSTERY MESSENGER, g, 4, Point of Entry–Starship Universe, by Mineshaft. O-Pro Selection Stable, Fontaine, Robert, Kachigian, Ann and Tucker, Terri, B-Adena Springs (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $18,600.
|2—
|Tap It Champ, c, 4, Champ Pegasus–Tap Tap Ur It, by Tapit. ($26,000 ’17 CTNAUG). O-Robert G A Jones, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Detangler, g, 5, Gig Harbor–Creme Rinse, by Lahooq (GB). O-Eaton, Terri and Gibson, Joe H, B-Terri Eaton & J H Gibson (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|SUN, 6TH, ALW, $34,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-23.
|3—
|MCGLORIOUS, m, 5, McKenna’s Justice–Glorious Choice, by Mineshaft. O-Judge Lanier Racing, B-McKenna Thoroughbreds LLC (NM), T-Miguel L. Hernandez, J-Luis Contreras, $20,400.
|8—
|Orogrande, m, 5, Quinton’s Gold–Miss Einstein, by Beau Genius. O-Carson, Sr W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Mike Carson, Bill Carson & Leach Racing LLC (NM), $6,800.
|2—
|Movin On, m, 5, Indian Firewater–E Bar Prospect, by Gold Fever. O-Carson Donnell Echols, B-Donnell Echols (NM), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $33,250, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-23.
|4—
|SEANY P, g, 4, Nicanor–The Great Tyler, by Doneraile Court. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Upton, Erica, B-Timothy J Rooney (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $19,950.
|5—
|Mice and Men, g, 5, Plan–Manhattan Madam, by Not for Love. O-Louis J Ulman, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Adena Springs (MD), $7,350.
|2—
|Port Louis, g, 5, Despite the Odds–Berry Springs, by Wekiva Springs. O-Rob Ry Farm, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-22.
|*5—
|LONGSTORYLUCY, f, 4, Charitable Man–Classica, by Pure Prize. O-Kevin L Anderson, B-Kevin Lynn Anderson (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Keimar Trotman, $17,250.
|7—
|Whiz Pass, m, 5, Denis of Cork–Katelyn Rose Deane, by Ormsby. O-Cynthia M Boys, B-James W Casey (WV), $5,750.
|9—
|Absolute Love, m, 5, Graydar–Time for Love, by Johannesburg. ($105,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jeff A Hiles, B-Steve Feiger (FL), $2,875.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|***Absolute Love finished first but was disqualified and placed third.
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $29,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-22.
|2—
|TRIPLE BAD, g, 4, Siente El Trueno–Endless Horizon, by Western Cat. O-Vicki L Stehr, B-Vicki Stehr (WV), T-Joseph P. Stehr, J-Jason Simpson, $17,175.
|3—
|Meltech, c, 4, Street Magician–Miss Bad Girl, by Friends Lake. O-Krishack, Joanne P and Krishack, Stephen E, B-Edward Krishack (WV), $5,725.
|1—
|Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $2,863.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
